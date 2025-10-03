New Century Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 45.4% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $157.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.12 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.55.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.44.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

