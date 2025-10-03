Oriental Harbor Investment Fund Acquires 83 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Oriental Harbor Investment Fund increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 0.1% of Oriental Harbor Investment Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM opened at $288.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.40 and its 200 day moving average is $212.21. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $296.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.8348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 29.42%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

