Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Bought by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC now owns 19,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $33,737,042.86. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $973,650,893.46. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,591,085 shares of company stock worth $244,676,722 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $187.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.02. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

