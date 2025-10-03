Synergy Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,034 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $54.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $54.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average is $48.73.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.