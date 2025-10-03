BSW Wealth Partners Decreases Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

BSW Wealth Partners decreased its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,400. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,407 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.86.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of MCD stock opened at $300.09 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $276.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

