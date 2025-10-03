Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV is FSA Wealth Partners Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

FSA Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 93.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,091 shares during the quarter. Fidelity High Dividend ETF accounts for 3.5% of FSA Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. FSA Wealth Partners Inc. owned 0.13% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 80.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 18,196 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 49,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,470,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of FDVV opened at $55.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $56.04.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

