FSA Wealth Partners Inc. Invests $743,000 in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF $KXI

FSA Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. FSA Wealth Partners Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KXI. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KXI opened at $63.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.20. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $58.34 and a 52-week high of $67.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.94 million, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.58.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

