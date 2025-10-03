Syntax Research Inc. Buys 385 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Syntax Research Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Syntax Research Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 173,600.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock opened at $270.58 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.69 and a 12-month high of $341.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.78 and its 200 day moving average is $281.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.02%.

In related news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

