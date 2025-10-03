Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Given New GBX 280 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 290 to GBX 280 in a report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 310 target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 365 target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of GBX 318.33.

Shares of LIO stock opened at GBX 325 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 341.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 359.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £203.92 million, a PE ratio of 1,240.46, a PEG ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33. Liontrust Asset Management has a 52 week low of GBX 221.88 and a 52 week high of GBX 555.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

