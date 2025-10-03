Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 12,941 Exelon Corporation $EXC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 46.4% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at $39,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Down 0.2%

Exelon stock opened at $44.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.23. Exelon Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.94 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 60.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.44.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

