Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 99,863.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 86,131,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,759,000 after purchasing an additional 86,045,601 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,851,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,707 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,135,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,853 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78,192.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,851,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,241 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,196,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,351,000 after buying an additional 1,178,637 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $57.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $58.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.45.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4461 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.