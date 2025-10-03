Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $203,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.0% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 76.6% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $198.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.61 and its 200-day moving average is $182.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.