FSA Wealth Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI

FSA Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Performance

DSI opened at $126.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.99. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a one year low of $89.16 and a one year high of $127.23.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.