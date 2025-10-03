Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Makes New $298,000 Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 421 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $759,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $945,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total value of $5,406,197.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,469,493.60. This trade represents a 28.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total transaction of $6,754,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,755,196.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,323 shares of company stock worth $28,111,828 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.
The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $4.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.26%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $627.00 price objective (up previously from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $709.13.
The Goldman Sachs Group Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.
Further Reading
