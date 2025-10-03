Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Position in Textron Inc. $TXT

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 656,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 128,842 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.36% of Textron worth $52,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 0.7% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,410,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $824,408,000 after purchasing an additional 76,972 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Textron by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,166,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $590,059,000 after purchasing an additional 433,567 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,838,000 after purchasing an additional 120,577 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,403,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,113,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,416,000 after purchasing an additional 626,346 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $2,265,457.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,216.88. The trade was a 43.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TXT opened at $86.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $57.70 and a one year high of $91.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.66.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.45.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

