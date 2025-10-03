Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 80.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,801 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,740. This represents a 22.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,270. The trade was a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,407. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on McDonald’s from $373.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.86.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE MCD opened at $300.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.19. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $276.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

