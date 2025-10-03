Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Buys 251 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 193.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 97.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 46.2% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $495.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $457.40.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $423.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $422.49 and a 200-day moving average of $405.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $298.15 and a twelve month high of $476.18. The firm has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

