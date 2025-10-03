Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 46.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,524 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.5% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.0%

JNJ opened at $185.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.66. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $186.59. The company has a market cap of $447.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.40.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

