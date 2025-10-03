Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 113,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,459 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 13,612 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,213.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 709,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,748,000 after buying an additional 678,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.28.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,761 shares of company stock worth $922,447 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $108.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.12. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $68.03 and a one year high of $112.63.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%.The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

