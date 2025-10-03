Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $160.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.33. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $161.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.58. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 15.59%.The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.18%.

Several analysts have commented on CINF shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.40.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

