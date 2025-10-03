Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,643 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 17.6% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 5.1%

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $436.00 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.11 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $361.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at $269,260,263.08. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,606 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,462 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tesla from $345.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Tesla from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.