Lbp Am Sa Trims Position in The Trade Desk $TTD

Lbp Am Sa lessened its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,221 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.38. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $141.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.82.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,687. This trade represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $4,676,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,899,670.28. This trade represents a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, August 11th. JMP Securities set a $60.00 price target on Trade Desk and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.94.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

