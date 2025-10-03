Short Interest in Global Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL) Increases By 498.8%

Global Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,801,100 shares, an increase of 498.8% from the August 31st total of 968,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,541,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 20,541,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Global Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Global Technologies stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Global Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.
Global Technologies Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Technologies
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- General Dynamics Hits New Highs: Why It Might Keep Climbing
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Nike’s Turnaround: If the Shoe Fits, Buy It!
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- NVIDIA Breaks Out to New Highs: What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.