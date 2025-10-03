Short Interest in Global Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL) Increases By 498.8%

Global Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,801,100 shares, an increase of 498.8% from the August 31st total of 968,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,541,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 20,541,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Global Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Global Technologies stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Global Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

Get Global Technologies alerts:

Global Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. It is involved in sales and distribution, third-party logistics, and consulting services. The company engages in brick-and-mortar retail outlets and e-commerce related businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.