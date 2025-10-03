Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Insider Steven Pryzbyla Sells 17,046 Shares

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) insider Steven Pryzbyla sold 17,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $45,001.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 399,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,112.96. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:ISPR opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86. Ispire Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $139.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.74.
Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $20.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 million. Ispire Technology had a negative net margin of 30.78% and a negative return on equity of 223.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ispire Technology Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Research lowered Ispire Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ispire Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.
Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.
