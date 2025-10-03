Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Insider Steven Pryzbyla Sells 17,046 Shares

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) insider Steven Pryzbyla sold 17,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $45,001.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 399,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,112.96. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISPR opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86. Ispire Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $139.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.74.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $20.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 million. Ispire Technology had a negative net margin of 30.78% and a negative return on equity of 223.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ispire Technology Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISPR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ispire Technology by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ispire Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Ispire Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Ispire Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ispire Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

