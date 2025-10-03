BSW Wealth Partners Sells 63 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

BSW Wealth Partners lowered its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in GE Vernova were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,392,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,446,577,000 after purchasing an additional 432,830 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in GE Vernova by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,129,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,513,000 after acquiring an additional 214,483 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,080,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,984,000 after acquiring an additional 367,150 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 50.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,703,000 after acquiring an additional 684,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 47.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,937,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,333,000 after purchasing an additional 622,730 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $606.80 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.89 and a fifty-two week high of $677.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $624.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.99. The company has a market cap of $165.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.22, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.72.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $658.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. HSBC increased their price target on GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Guggenheim lowered GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $390.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Melius Research set a $740.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.50.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

