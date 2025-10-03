Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $241,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.96 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

