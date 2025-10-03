3,611 Shares in KB Financial Group Inc $KB Bought by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,611 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $12,746,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in KB Financial Group by 3,678.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 47,041 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 957,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 44,564 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 96,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 33,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 72.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 76,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 32,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group Trading Down 1.4%

KB opened at $82.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. KB Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.38 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10.

KB Financial Group Announces Dividend

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.657 dividend. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. KB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.