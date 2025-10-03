Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 83.2% from the August 31st total of 92,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 728,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 728,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Trading Down 0.5%
NYSEAMERICAN DHY opened at $2.07 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.
