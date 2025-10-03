Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 83.2% from the August 31st total of 92,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 728,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 728,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEAMERICAN DHY opened at $2.07 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 30.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 49,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 13.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 141,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 227.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 17,101 shares during the period.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

