USA Financial Formulas Sells 229 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. $ATGE

USA Financial Formulas trimmed its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATGE. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total value of $128,072.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,918.67. This represents a 16.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $3,372,645.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 43,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,752,043.38. The trade was a 36.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,094 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATGE shares. Wall Street Zen cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $150.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.09 and a 12 month high of $155.39.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $457.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.93 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

