PTC Inc. $PTC Shares Sold by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners reduced its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in PTC were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Motco purchased a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTC. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research cut PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PTC and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total transaction of $429,984.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,053.47. The trade was a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $203.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.38 and a 1 year high of $219.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.66.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.42. PTC had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 20.74%.The firm had revenue of $643.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.630-7.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

