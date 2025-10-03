BSW Wealth Partners Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $403,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 82,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,320.26. This represents a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 7,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $272,951.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,284,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,038,836.88. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,601 shares of company stock worth $14,421,512 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.43. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 1 year low of $25.27 and a 1 year high of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.14%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.