BSW Wealth Partners Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

BSW Wealth Partners cut its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,165.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,428,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,963 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,652,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,329,000 after buying an additional 1,869,642 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 219.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,549,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,726,000 after buying an additional 1,750,900 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6,516.4% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,278,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,360 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,393,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,580 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $28.57.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

