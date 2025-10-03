9,302 Shares in iShares Europe ETF $IEV Acquired by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financially Speaking Inc bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV opened at $66.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $51.30 and a twelve month high of $66.70.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

