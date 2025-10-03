McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Purchased by Tower View Wealth Management LLC

Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,791 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.8% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.9% in the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 14.8% during the first quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 7,571 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,270. The trade was a 12.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,690. This represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,402 shares of company stock worth $2,273,407 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $373.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.86.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $300.09 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $276.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $214.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.19.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

