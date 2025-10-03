Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $11.30 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.4% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Postrock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Postrock Partners LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 16,746 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,806 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $29,211.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,746.75. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,576,570. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $68.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $270.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average of $64.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

