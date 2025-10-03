Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 251,349 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $63,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after buying an additional 3,513,464 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,760,048,000 after buying an additional 120,889 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,941,195,000 after buying an additional 59,164 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,749,280,000 after buying an additional 409,691 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,762,878,000 after buying an additional 1,885,370 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Oracle from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Melius Research lifted their target price on Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.71.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,784. This represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,865.70. This represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,314 shares of company stock valued at $31,272,223 over the last three months. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 0.1%

ORCL stock opened at $289.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.94, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

