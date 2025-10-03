Crews Bank & Trust Sells 92 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Crews Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,271 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 3,642 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $306.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $353.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $306.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.57. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $319.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.47.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.