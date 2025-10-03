Cooper Financial Group Has $335,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Cooper Financial Group cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,710 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in NIKE were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 952.6% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 53.1% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,894,276.69. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.32. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $84.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $90.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.57.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

