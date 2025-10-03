Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Sold by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,588 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 34.1% of Barton Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $328,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 100.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 740.0% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Down 0.7%

NFLX stock opened at $1,162.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,207.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,157.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.88 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,334.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total value of $274,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,793,240.64. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

