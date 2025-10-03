Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Director Richard Mcbee Purchases 25,000 Shares

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) Director Richard Mcbee bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $61,750.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 364,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.42. This represents a 7.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $95.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 3.10%.The company had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.56 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 92,469 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $716,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 114,353 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 116,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPWH. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $3.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.45.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

