Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) Chairman Acquires $93,225.00 in Stock

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) Chairman John Mazarakis acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $93,225.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman owned 408,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,985.01. This represents a 1.87% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Trading Up 2.1%
NASDAQ REFI opened at $12.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $270.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $16.29.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.6%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.73%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on REFI
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- General Dynamics Hits New Highs: Why It Might Keep Climbing
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Nike’s Turnaround: If the Shoe Fits, Buy It!
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- NVIDIA Breaks Out to New Highs: What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.