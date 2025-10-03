Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Andy Dignan Sells 700 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) President Andy Dignan sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $16,779.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 216,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,898.25. This represents a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Andy Dignan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 5th, Andy Dignan sold 700 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $18,536.00.
- On Thursday, September 4th, Andy Dignan sold 7,614 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $194,004.72.
- On Friday, August 1st, Andy Dignan sold 700 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $18,312.00.
Five9 Stock Down 2.7%
NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $23.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 11,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.
Five9 Company Profile
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
