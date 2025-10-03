Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Andy Dignan Sells 700 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) President Andy Dignan sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $16,779.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 216,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,898.25. This represents a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andy Dignan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Five9 alerts:

On Friday, September 5th, Andy Dignan sold 700 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $18,536.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, Andy Dignan sold 7,614 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $194,004.72.

On Friday, August 1st, Andy Dignan sold 700 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $18,312.00.

Five9 Stock Down 2.7%

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $23.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $283.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.18 million. Five9 had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 0.80%.Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Five9 has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.860-2.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 11,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.