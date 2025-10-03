Synergy Asset Management LLC Has $3.74 Million Stake in Realty Income Corporation $O

Synergy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,039 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Realty Income by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 84,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,018,000 after purchasing an additional 19,965 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its stake in Realty Income by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 148,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 142,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,421,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,589,000 after purchasing an additional 48,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $664,730.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. This trade represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.6%

Realty Income stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 313.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

