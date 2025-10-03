OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $6.12 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.3% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after buying an additional 50,002,551 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $4,613,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,432,218,000 after buying an additional 4,975,395 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 7,975.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 783,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,225,000 after acquiring an additional 773,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,508,000 after acquiring an additional 765,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE LLY opened at $820.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $734.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $766.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $937.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Daiwa America lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $939.61.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

