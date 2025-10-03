Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Trading 27.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) shares rose 27.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00). Approximately 396,745,656 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 358% from the average daily volume of 86,660,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.14 million, a PE ratio of -750.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.04.

Bezant Resources (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 0.03 EPS for the quarter.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

