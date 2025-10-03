WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GCC) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 93,700 shares, a growth of 533.1% from the August 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund Trading Down 0.3%

WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $21.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund by 1,625.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 268,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 253,340 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $4,814,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund by 44.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 536,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 164,285 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund by 60.0% in the second quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 417,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 156,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund by 11.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 600,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 63,230 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund

The WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Strategy Fund (GCC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is a long-only commodity strategy providing actively-managed exposure to four broad commodity sectors: Energy, Agriculture, Industrial Metals, and Precious Metals via related futures contracts.

