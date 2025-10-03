Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 506.1% from the August 31st total of 198,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 35.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 35.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Treasure Global Price Performance
NASDAQ:TGL opened at $1.09 on Friday. Treasure Global has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74.
Treasure Global Company Profile
