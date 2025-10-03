Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 506.1% from the August 31st total of 198,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 35.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 35.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Treasure Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:TGL opened at $1.09 on Friday. Treasure Global has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74.

Get Treasure Global alerts:

Treasure Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Treasure Global Inc offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Treasure Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasure Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.