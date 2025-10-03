Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Shares Down 6.7% – Time to Sell?

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report) was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.70 ($0.13). Approximately 3,979,090 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,203,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.40 ($0.14).

Borders & Southern Petroleum Stock Up 3.1%

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.48. The company has a market capitalization of £87.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,250.00 and a beta of -0.41.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

