Greenleaf Trust Has $663,000 Stake in The Mosaic Company $MOS

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 27.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.7% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 25.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 12.0% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.42.

Mosaic Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average of $32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $38.23.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.35%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 29.83%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

