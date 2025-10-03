Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF $PVAL

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 428,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,221,000 after buying an additional 47,057 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. Embree Financial Group grew its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 277,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after buying an additional 89,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 76,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PVAL opened at $42.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.44. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $42.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.89.

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

